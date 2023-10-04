Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

‘I lived through ‘Final Destination’': Steel bar crashes through woman’s windshield

A Texas woman got a big scare recently when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving. (KHOU, PICS FROM VIEWER, CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:50 AM PDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KHOU) - A Texas woman got a big scare when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her windshield as she was driving down the highway.

She captured the aftermath of the near-death experience on cell phone video.

Amanda Kilian was on her way to the airport to pick up her mom, going about 75 miles per hour down the beltway, when the incident happened.

“I saw it coming and then explosion,” she said. “It absolutely shook me to my core. ”

Kilian initially thought she’d been shot at.

“I was hysterical,” she said. “It sprayed glass everywhere, all over my face, my whole car was covered in glass.”

She decided not to pull over on the busy highway.

“I was shaking the whole way home,” she said.

It wasn’t until she got back that she found the heavy metal rod that had come flying into her car.

“It went through like butter, hit the seat, bounced off and hit me in the leg,” Kilian said.

Her dog, Beau, usually rides shotgun but wasn’t in the car with Kilian that day.

Whether it be luck or divine intervention, Kilian knows how lucky they all were and is grateful that the drive to the airport didn’t turn deadly.

“I lived through ‘Final Destination’ because if this would have come through driver’s side, I mean it would have probably impaled me and I probably wouldn’t be talking to you right now,” she said.

This was the second time Kilian had experienced flying debris on a Houston highway.

Copyright 2023 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Mike Love of the Beach Boys performs at the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Gala at the...
The Beach Boys playing outdoor show in Henderson
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD increases raises in latest contract offer to teacher’s union

Latest News

Former President Donald Trump sits in court for a civil fraud case at a Manhattan courthouse,...
After judge’s rebuke, Trump returns to court for 3rd day for fraud lawsuit trial
A Texas woman got a big scare recently when a nine-inch piece of rebar came flying through her...
‘I lived through ‘Final Destination:’' Steel bar crashes through woman’s windshield
FILE - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during the team's English...
US appeals court to hear arguments over 2010 hush-money settlement of Ronaldo rape case in Las Vegas
Oakland Athletics fans express their displeasure with the team's plans to move to Las Vegas,...
Brewers’ owner says MLB committee on A’s potential move to Las Vegas will meet this week