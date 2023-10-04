Henderson set to open park that features city’s first-ever community garden

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson is set to debut a park later this month that will feature the area’s first-ever community garden.

According to the city of Henderson, the facility, dubbed Pumpkin Park, has a community garden with reservable garden beds and an outdoor classroom.

Pumpkin Park, which is formerly Drake Street Park, is located at 405 Drake Street.

Celebrating the city’s 71st park, the city says a grand opening event will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

