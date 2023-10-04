Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Henderson set to open park that features city’s first-ever community garden

Henderson set to open park that features city’s first-ever community garden
Henderson set to open park that features city’s first-ever community garden(City of Henderson/Twitter)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 9:48 AM PDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The city of Henderson is set to debut a park later this month that will feature the area’s first-ever community garden.

According to the city of Henderson, the facility, dubbed Pumpkin Park, has a community garden with reservable garden beds and an outdoor classroom.

Pumpkin Park, which is formerly Drake Street Park, is located at 405 Drake Street.

Celebrating the city’s 71st park, the city says a grand opening event will be held at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 26.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Brianna Coppage, a 28-year-old teacher at St. Clair High School, has reportedly been placed on...
High school teacher put on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Mike Love of the Beach Boys performs at the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Gala at the...
The Beach Boys playing outdoor show in Henderson
Esela Avila-Moya, 17
Police searching for North Las Vegas 17-year-old missing for a week and a half

Latest News

The suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting appeared in court Wednesday in Las...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting appears in court in Las Vegas
FILE - Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo stands on the pitch during the team's English...
US appeals court to hear arguments over 2010 hush-money settlement of Ronaldo rape case in Las Vegas
Oakland Athletics fans express their displeasure with the team's plans to move to Las Vegas,...
Brewers’ owner says MLB committee on A’s potential move to Las Vegas will meet this week
Duane "Keffe D" Davis is led into the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center on Wednesday,...
Suspect charged in rapper Tupac Shakur’s fatal shooting appears in court in Las Vegas