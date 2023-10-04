Surprise Squad
Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas(IGT Jackpots/X)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 6:30 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky slots player in downtown Las Vegas turned their $10 bet into more than $1.5 million after hitting a massive jackpot.

According to a post from IGT, the unidentified winner was playing the “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold Gold Spin Slot machine at Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas when they won the jackpot.

IGT said the player placed a $10 bet and won a $1,520,749.60 jackpot.

No further information was provided.

