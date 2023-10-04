Guest turns $10 bet into $1.5M after hitting jackpot in downtown Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky slots player in downtown Las Vegas turned their $10 bet into more than $1.5 million after hitting a massive jackpot.

According to a post from IGT, the unidentified winner was playing the “Wheel of Fortune” Triple Gold Gold Spin Slot machine at Golden Nugget in downtown Las Vegas when they won the jackpot.

IGT said the player placed a $10 bet and won a $1,520,749.60 jackpot.

🎉 A player at Golden Nugget Las Vegas placed a $10 bet and won a $1,520,749.60 jackpot playing Wheel of Fortune Triple Gold Gold Spin Slots! Congratulations! pic.twitter.com/CXW35SMTfU — IGT Jackpots (@IGTJackpots) October 3, 2023

No further information was provided.

