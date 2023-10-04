Freakling Bros. cancels 2023 season after Las Vegas location falls through

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Freakling Bros. is canceling its 2023 “haunt season” after its original location fell through.

The group announced that it would not continue with its 2023 run despite coming “close to doing an abridged season.”

“But after careful review of the timeline for set up, casting, permitting etc we realized it just wasn’t going to be possible to give you our best, and we’ve never been willing to present a rushed, subpar show,” a social media post read.

Freakling Bros. said they will be dedicating the time finalizing a “big comeback” in 2024.

The group posted on social media in early September that it was working on securing a new location. Despite the setback, the group still held auditions for the 2023 run.

“At Freakling Bros., bodies don’t stay buried. In 2024, the dead will walk the earth.”

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.