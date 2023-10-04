Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 10/04/23

Temperatures Gradually Warm to 90° this Weekend
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The breeze returns on Wednesday with warmer weather on the way as we head into the weekend.

Abundant sunshine is on the way with high temperatures in the mid 80s this afternoon.

The breeze picks up with gusts in the 20-30 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. Stronger wind is forecast for Lake Mead down to Laughlin where gusts will be in the 30-40 mph range.

Temperatures continue to climb through the rest of the week with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with temperatures closer to 90° Friday and Saturday. A few clouds will be pushing through Sunday and Monday with highs holding around the 90° mark.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

CCSD increases raises in latest contract offer to teacher’s union

