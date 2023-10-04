F1 announces Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day ticket sale for Nevada residents
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 on Wednesday announced a new single-day ticket option that will launch exclusively for Nevada residents on Friday.
According to a news release, on Friday, Nevada residents will be able to access single-day grandstand tickets starting at $200 plus taxes and fees. F1 also noted that single-day hospitality tickets for Nevada residents will start at $1,200 plus taxes and fees.
The special offer for Nevada residents will be available on Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. to midnight.
According to F1, all single-day tickets will include admission to live entertainment, fan activations, and food and beverage offerings in the following areas at various price points:
- T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Grandstands
- PG2 Grandstand at East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels
- Heritage
- Heineken® House
- Club Paris
- Club SI
The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World” Nov. 16-18. The race will feature a 3.8-mile track that will weave past world-famous landmarks, casinos and hotels as drivers reach speeds of up to 212 mph.
F1 provided the following daily schedule for the upcoming event:
Gates open at 6 p.m. PT each day on Thursday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 18 with the following on-track programming:
- Thursday, November 16
- Free Practice 1: 8:30 p.m. PT
- Free Practice 2: Midnight PT
- Friday, November 17
- Free Practice 3: 8:30 p.m. PT
- Qualifying: Midnight PT
- Saturday, November 18
- The Las Vegas Grand Prix begins at 10 p.m. PT
F1 said fans with tickets in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will have access to a variety of live entertainment including performances from JBalvin, Major Lazer, Mark Ronson, Kylie Minogue and more.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.f1lasvegasgp.com.
