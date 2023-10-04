Surprise Squad
F1 announces Las Vegas Grand Prix single-day ticket sale for Nevada residents

George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for...
George Russell drives during a demonstration along the Las Vegas Strip at a launch party for the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:12 PM PDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Formula 1 on Wednesday announced a new single-day ticket option that will launch exclusively for Nevada residents on Friday.

According to a news release, on Friday, Nevada residents will be able to access single-day grandstand tickets starting at $200 plus taxes and fees. F1 also noted that single-day hospitality tickets for Nevada residents will start at $1,200 plus taxes and fees.

The special offer for Nevada residents will be available on Friday, Oct. 6 from 7 a.m. to midnight.

According to F1, all single-day tickets will include admission to live entertainment, fan activations, and food and beverage offerings in the following areas at various price points:

  • T-Mobile Zone at Sphere Grandstands
  • PG2 Grandstand at East Harmon Zone by Virgin Hotels
  • Heritage
  • Heineken® House
  • Club Paris
  • Club SI
Formula 1 releases race and road closures schedule for F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is set to take over the “Entertainment Capital of the World” Nov. 16-18. The race will feature a 3.8-mile track that will weave past world-famous landmarks, casinos and hotels as drivers reach speeds of up to 212 mph.

F1 provided the following daily schedule for the upcoming event:

Gates open at 6 p.m. PT each day on Thursday, Nov. 16 through Saturday, Nov. 18 with the following on-track programming:

  • Thursday, November 16
    • Free Practice 1: 8:30 p.m. PT
    • Free Practice 2: Midnight PT
  • Friday, November 17
    • Free Practice 3: 8:30 p.m. PT
    • Qualifying: Midnight PT
  • Saturday, November 18
    • The Las Vegas Grand Prix begins at 10 p.m. PT

F1 said fans with tickets in the T-Mobile Zone at Sphere will have access to a variety of live entertainment including performances from JBalvin, Major Lazer, Mark Ronson, Kylie Minogue and more.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit: www.f1lasvegasgp.com.

