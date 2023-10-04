Culinary Union begins contract negotiations with MGM, Caesars, Wynn resorts

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary and Bartenders Union, which represents more than 50,000 Las Vegas hospitality workers, met with MGM Resorts International Tuesday.

“We want a great contract, and we’re willing to fight and do whatever it takes up to a strike to get it,” said Ted Pappageorge, Secretary-Treasurer of the Culinary Union. “So, we’re going to negotiate this week, and we’ll make our decisions when we sit down with our members. And unfortunately, I believe there’s a good potential for a strike, but we will continue to negotiate.”

It was the first of three scheduled contract negotiation sessions planned with each of the largest private employers on the Strip. The union will meet with Caesars Entertainment on Wednesday, followed by Wynn Resorts on Friday.

Last week, union members voted to authorize a strike and Pappageorge said that vote sent a strong message to these big resort companies.

“At this time, we have not chosen a strike deadline. We’re in discussion on that. What happens here today at MGM will have a direct bearing on that,” said Pappageorge during a break in the negotiation session Tuesday.

When asked how negotiations are going so far, Pappageorge wouldn’t get into specifics, but he did say that the companies have come prepared to bargain. He emphasized once again that the goal is to get a contract in place and avoid a strike, especially with several large-scale events coming to Las Vegas.

This is a massive entertainment city, it’s the entertainment capital of the world, but it only runs because of the workers. We have some historic events like Formula One or the Super Bowl and our goal is to get a contract resolved in place and be prepared to welcome those visitors here the way that only Las Vegas can do it.

Union members continue their fight for a fair contract, saying that while their employers are making record profits, that success is not translating to employee wages and benefits.

“Their profits are insane. You’ve seen it. It’s public record,” said Paul Anthony, a food server at the Bellagio. “What we’re doing is sitting down and just asking to be a part of that success. We are doing it, we’re here on the floor with the guests, and they’re benefiting from it. All we’re asking is for our fair part of the success of the company that we have helped create.”

Pappageorge said the union intends to finish this week’s planned negotiation sessions before deciding on a strike deadline.

