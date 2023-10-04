Clark County passes Strip ban for street vendors

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County Commission passed an ordinance to ban street vendors from the Las Vegas Strip, while the path for a license is still months away.

Clark County leaders carried out the first mandate from recently-passed Senate Bill 92: by October 15, cities and counties must create ordinances to ban street vendors from within 1,500 feet of resorts and casinos, conventions and stadiums.

Clark County’s ordinance states violators could face a misdemeanor, fine up to $500 or up to six months of jail time. The new ordinance takes effect by October 17.

“Clark County Business License, the Southern Nevada Health District, and Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will be collectively responsible for ensuring that the ordinance prohibiting sidewalk vending in certain areas is enforced,” a statement from a Clark County spokesperson said.

Cities and counties must create a path for a license by July 2024. Clark County Chair Jim Gibson stated that the process for a license could emerge by January 2024, with one or two ordinances for implementation.

Both Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and county officials continue to state that street vendors are not legal anywhere in unincorporated Clark County; SB 92 mandated licensure in local jurisdictions.

County Commissioner Marilyn Kirkpatrick, who has been involved in creating town halls for street vendors and community members for the licensure process, hopes the new ordinance will lead to better enforcement on the Strip, especially at the Welcome to Las Vegas sign.

“I can’t wait to start enforcing it. On any given night there’s more than 10 [street vendors] there. I don’t think that was the intent for the [Welcome to Las Vegas sign],” Kirkpatrick said.

Metro Police informed FOX5 of new signs and notices at the tourist attraction in both English and Spanish: “Vendors are not licensed to conduct business at this location.”

Metro Police have actively tried to remove illegal street vendors from the Resorts Corridor. In police body camera video from August, in front of the Welcome to Las Vegas sign, a vendor pushed an officer to the ground and the officer displayed a taser; LVMPD said they reminded the vendor for two days in a row that operating without a license is illegal.

Make the Road Nevada has been holding town halls to communicate ordinance changes and brainstorm what street vendors want in the path for a license.

The advocacy group sent FOX5 a statement on behalf of Government Affairs Manager Tony Ramirez:

“Make the Road Nevada has direct communication with the public information officers of both Clark county and the Las Vegas metro police departments. It is essential in our planning during the implementation process to continue these conversations around what is and what is not legal for the street vendor community to participate in. At our initial Townhall on August 31 2023 we had over 100 attendees which were primarily Street Food Vendors and we relayed all of the key/critical information that we had. We plan to continue to do this and will keep members of the community updated on upcoming dates for our future informational town halls.

We at Make the Road Nevada appreciate Clark County’s efforts in listening to the community on how best to implement Senate Bill 92. While we await its implementation, the engagement of our community is vital in shaping fair opportunities and safe spaces for a clear framework.

Make the Road Nevada members hope Clark County Commissioners continue to listen to the community most impacted by the ordinance and bill. Vendors are looking for parameters of operation that are not restrictive, similar to what the City of Reno and Washoe County seek to implement regarding waiving background checks, which makes it easier for vendors to operate and the process less intimidating for the population we represent.

Additionally, we are looking for affordable licenses/permits and a uniform process across all jurisdictions because confusing processes will only deter would-be applicants. We are working tirelessly to inform street food vendors directly with updates about this process. We will continue to host informational town halls to serve as a bridge between street vendors and the correct information, working closely with local and state authorities to ensure clarity and understanding.

Our top concern on this bill is restrictive parameters. Sidewalk vendors are not going anywhere. We need a system that will allow them to quickly go through the permitting process through Clark County and Southern Nevada Health District, or we will have a design created for nobody to access.

Make the Road Nevada will continue to monitor the implementation of SB92 closely.”

