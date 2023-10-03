UNLV basketball player charged with DUI

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A projected starter for the UNLV Runnin’ Rebels basketball team has been charged with DUI.

According to court documents, senior Kalib Boone was arrested on Sunday for driving under the influence of alcohol and/or a controlled substance.

Boone was an off-season transfer from Oklahoma State. He has a court appearance scheduled for Feb. 7, 2024.

UNLV Athletics provided the following statement to FOX5:

“We are aware that there was an incident and are in the process of gathering more information,” it said.

