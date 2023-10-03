Surprise Squad
Suge Knight: ‘I’m not going to be on the stand to testify’ in Tupac Shakur murder trial

By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 6:36 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The only other surviving witness of the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur says that he will not testify in court.

Marion “Suge” Knight conducted a jailhouse video interview with TMZ on Monday and made it clear that he has no intention of taking the stand following the arrest of Duane “Keefe D” Davis last week. Knight was asked directly about his potential to be called to testify since he was in the car when Shakur was shot.

‘The indictment we’ve been waiting almost 3 decades for,’ says DA on arrest in Tupac Shakur murder

“1000% I wouldn’t go,” Knight said.”I wouldn’t testify, none of that.”

Knight was injured in the 1996 drive-by shooting that killed Shakur, but he made it clear that he does not want to see Davis incarcerated.

Suge Knight spoke on video from prison on October 2, saying he won't testify in the Tupac Shakur murder trial

“Me and Keefe D played on the same football team,” Knight explained. “And whatever the circumstances, if he did have involvement or if he didn’t have involvement in anything, I wouldn’t wish someone going to prison on my worst enemy.”

Knight is currently serving a 28-year prison sentence for a deadly hit-and-run crash in 2015. Davis is due back in court in Las Vegas on October 4.

