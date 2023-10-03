Surprise Squad
Police searching for North Las Vegas 17-year-old missing for a week and a half

Esela Avila-Moya, 17
Esela Avila-Moya, 17(North Las Vegas Police Department)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 3:27 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - North Las Vegas Police are asking for the public’s assistance as they search for a 17-year-old girl who went missing a week and a half ago.

According to a police report, Esela Avila-Moya was last seen on Friday, Sept. 22, at about 8:30 a.m. near Cheyenne High School. She is is a Hispanic female, 5′5″ tall, weighing about 150 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes.

Avila-Moya was last seen wearing a white sweater, blue jeans, and white Nike shoes. Anyone with information on Avila-Moya’s whereabouts is asked to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department immediately at 702-633-9111.

