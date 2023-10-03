Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Pedestrian suffers ‘serious injury’ in downtown Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
A Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:58 PM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian early on Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, the “serious injury” happened when a vehicle struck a pedestrian at approximately 5:56 a.m. on N. Main St., south of the intersection with W. Bonanza Rd. Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicated that a male pedestrian was in the southbound lanes of S. Main St., outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

Police said an unknown make or model vehicle was heading southbound on Main St., south of the intersection with Bonanza. The vehicle collided with the pedestrian, knocking him down.

Emergency Medical Services and police were immediately dispatched to the scene of the crash. The victim was taken to the University Medical Center Trauma Unit for treatment of his serious injuries.

The driver and the vehicle fled the area without providing identifying information or notifying police. The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the app “P3.”

Messages and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330
Flight to Hawaii returns to Las Vegas after it was struck by lightning
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD increases raises in latest contract offer to teacher’s union
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly afternoon shooting

Latest News

Las Vegas police say man shot, killed during altercation near downtown
Man arrested in Denver after accused in fatal shooting near downtown Las Vegas
Kenny Miller
Las Vegas police looking for missing 69-year-old man
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Nevada governor files lawsuit challenging ethics censure, fine over use of badge on campaign trail