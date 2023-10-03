Pedestrian suffers ‘serious injury’ in downtown Las Vegas hit-and-run crash

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas police are investigating a hit-and-run that injured a pedestrian early on Tuesday morning.

According to a police report, the “serious injury” happened when a vehicle struck a pedestrian at approximately 5:56 a.m. on N. Main St., south of the intersection with W. Bonanza Rd. Witness statements and evidence at the scene indicated that a male pedestrian was in the southbound lanes of S. Main St., outside of a marked or implied crosswalk.

Police said an unknown make or model vehicle was heading southbound on Main St., south of the intersection with Bonanza. The vehicle collided with the pedestrian, knocking him down.

Emergency Medical Services and police were immediately dispatched to the scene of the crash. The victim was taken to the University Medical Center Trauma Unit for treatment of his serious injuries.

The driver and the vehicle fled the area without providing identifying information or notifying police. The crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Collision Investigation section.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section at 702-828-3060. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com, or use the app “P3.”

Messages and data rates may apply. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.