North Las Vegas police investigating deadly afternoon shooting

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - On Monday at approximately 4 p.m., North Las Vegas Police officers responded to reports of a shooting on the 20 block of Hoke Edward Court.

According to a police report, arriving officers found an adult male, believed to be in his early 20′s, suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel responded to the scene and the victim was pronounced dead.

NLVPD Homicide Detectives were notified and took over the investigation. It is in the preliminary stages and police said no additional information is available at this time.

No arrests have been made and detectives believe this was an isolated incident. The identification of the deceased, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department by phone at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

