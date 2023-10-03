Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Nick Cannon named honorary pace car driver South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Nick Cannon generic
Nick Cannon generic(VLADTV / YouTube via MGN)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:10 AM PDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Entertainer Nick Cannon has been named the honorary pace car driver for the upcoming South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway said in a news release that Cannon will join a long list of “distinguished figures that have paced the field for NASCAR events in Las Vegas,” including Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, among others.

“I have been a fan of fast cars since I was a kid,” Cannon said. “NASCAR delivers a unique experience and thrill unlike anything I’ve experienced. I’m honored to be invited to be the pace car driver for the Las Vegas NASCAR weekend. It’s one of those bucket list experiences I’m looking forward to checking off.”

For tickets or more information on the South Point 400, visit www.lvms.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330
Flight to Hawaii returns to Las Vegas after it was struck by lightning
One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD increases raises in latest contract offer to teacher’s union
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police say ‘innocent bystander’ dies after hit by stray bullet north of Strip

Latest News

Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jerry Tillery, center, is confronted by Los Angeles Chargers...
Exasperating Raiders need to change their fortunes and their narrative
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup during a rally after a parade along the Las...
Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship film now available to stream
UNLV players celebrate after defeating Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game Saturday,...
Las Vegas Raiders are donating $1M to UNLV athletics
(Courtesy: Tom Donoghue/Las Vegas Aviators)
Former Las Vegas minor leaguers headed to MLB playoffs