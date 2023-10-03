Nick Cannon named honorary pace car driver South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Entertainer Nick Cannon has been named the honorary pace car driver for the upcoming South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on Saturday, Oct. 15.

The Las Vegas Motor Speedway said in a news release that Cannon will join a long list of “distinguished figures that have paced the field for NASCAR events in Las Vegas,” including Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams, former NFL player Marshawn Lynch, among others.

“I have been a fan of fast cars since I was a kid,” Cannon said. “NASCAR delivers a unique experience and thrill unlike anything I’ve experienced. I’m honored to be invited to be the pace car driver for the Las Vegas NASCAR weekend. It’s one of those bucket list experiences I’m looking forward to checking off.”

For tickets or more information on the South Point 400, visit www.lvms.com.

