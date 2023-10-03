Surprise Squad
Nevada sees slight uptick in registered voters

Exterior of Washoe County Registrars Office
Exterior of Washoe County Registrars Office(Terri Russell)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 2:17 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar reported an increase of 14,105 active registered voters in the state during the month of September 2023 as compared to August 2023. 

According to a media release, the total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,918,821, an increase of 0.74%. That increase breaks down by party as follows:

  • Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 10,371 (1.70%)
  • Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 1,488 (0.25%)
  • Republican Party active registered voters statewide increased by 1,554 (0.28%)
  • Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 633 (0.76%)
  • Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters increased by 74 (0.45%)
  • Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties decreased by 15 (-0.04%)

Of the 1,918,821 active registered voters in Nevada:

  • 622,260 are Nonpartisan (32.43%)
  • 602,434 are Democrats (31.40%)
  • 552,555 are Republicans (28.80%)
  • 83,858 are members of the Independent American Party (4.37%)
  • 16,487 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.86%)
  • 41,227 are members of other minor political parties (2.15%)

The latest voter registration breakdown can be found under the Elections tab at www.NVSOS.gov or by clicking here. You can fill out a mail-in registration form HERE.

