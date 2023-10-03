Nevada sees slight uptick in registered voters
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Nevada Secretary of State Francisco Aguilar reported an increase of 14,105 active registered voters in the state during the month of September 2023 as compared to August 2023.
According to a media release, the total number of active registered voters in Nevada is 1,918,821, an increase of 0.74%. That increase breaks down by party as follows:
- Nonpartisan active registered voters increased by 10,371 (1.70%)
- Democratic Party active registered voters statewide increased by 1,488 (0.25%)
- Republican Party active registered voters statewide increased by 1,554 (0.28%)
- Independent American Party active registered voters increased by 633 (0.76%)
- Libertarian Party of Nevada active registered voters increased by 74 (0.45%)
- Active registered voters from a compilation of “other” minor political parties decreased by 15 (-0.04%)
Of the 1,918,821 active registered voters in Nevada:
- 622,260 are Nonpartisan (32.43%)
- 602,434 are Democrats (31.40%)
- 552,555 are Republicans (28.80%)
- 83,858 are members of the Independent American Party (4.37%)
- 16,487 are members of the Libertarian Party of Nevada (0.86%)
- 41,227 are members of other minor political parties (2.15%)
The latest voter registration breakdown can be found under the Elections tab at www.NVSOS.gov or by clicking here. You can fill out a mail-in registration form HERE.
