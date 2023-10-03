Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Nevada governor files lawsuit challenging ethics censure, fine over use of badge on campaign trail

Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las...
Then-Nevada Gov.-elect Joe Lombardo speaks during a news conference on Nov. 14, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ellen Schmidt, File)(Ellen Schmidt | AP)
By The Associated Press and GABE STERN
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:54 AM PDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo filed a lawsuit challenging the state ethics commission’s authority to censure and fine the former Clark County sheriff for using his publicly issued sheriff’s uniform and badge during his 2022 gubernatorial campaign.

In July, the Nevada Commission on Ethics found Lombardo guilty of violating ethics law after his campaign posted four photos of him wearing his county-issued sheriff’s badge on campaign materials. That was found to have violated a statute that bars the use of government resources to secure a private interest without warrant for each image or video.

The lawsuit, filed last week in Carson City District Court, attempts to circumvent the state ethics commission’s authority to hand out such fines, claiming that it violates the separation of powers principles in the state constitution. Lombardo’s lawyers argue that this is because the state legislature appoints half of the commission’s members.

It also attempts to permanently bar the commission from conducting any investigations or penalties over the governor.

The July ruling, they argue, is “arbitrary, capricious and/or an abuse of discretion.”

“The Ethics Law improperly deprives the Governor of authority to appoint all commission members or otherwise oversee the commission,” states the lawsuit, which was first reported by The Nevada Independent. “And improperly confers on the legislature the right to appoint half the commissioners.”

While Lombardo received a censure and a $20,000 fine, he ultimately avoided being fined nearly $1.67 million that the commission’s executive director, Ross Armstrong, initially sought from the commission for 68 alleged violations — two for each of the 34 times the campaign posted one of the four photos.

In an emailed statement on Monday, Armstrong said he could not comment on pending litigation.

Lombardo spokesperson Elizabeth Ray referred comments to the governor’s counsel. The counsel did not respond to a request asking if they had any comment beyond the filing’s contents.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330
Flight to Hawaii returns to Las Vegas after it was struck by lightning
One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD increases raises in latest contract offer to teacher’s union
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police say ‘innocent bystander’ dies after hit by stray bullet north of Strip

Latest News

Duane Davis
Grand Jury evidence includes interviews of Duane ‘Keffe D’ Davis talking about murder of Tupac Shakur
Mt. Charleston road and trail damage
‘Incomprehensible’ damage to Mt. Charleston trails, repairs await federal funding
Grand Jury evidence includes interviews of Duane “Keefe” Davis talking about murder of Tupac...
Grand Jury evidence includes interviews of Duane “Keefe” Davis talking about murder of Tupac Shakurn
“Incomprehensible” damage to popular Mt. Charleston trails, repairs await federal funding
“Incomprehensible” damage to popular Mt. Charleston trails, repairs await federal funding