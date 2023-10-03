Lee Canyon Ski Resort to open on schedule after Hurricane Hilary damage

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Lee Canyon Ski Resort will open on schedule this fall despite the damage Hurricane Hilary did to the area in late August.

The hurricane damaged Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon Roads to the point that they are still being repaired and access to the mountain is limited. At the ski resort, pictures after the hurricane hit looked worse than it really was, according to Paul Barger, Marketing Manager for Lee Canyon.

“We really didn’t see any damage to our facilities,” he said. “The damage was to our slopes.”

That has been fixed with some 240 dump truck loads of dirt being moved back and compressed onto the ski area.

“Fortunately we have a lot of equipment that could help handle moving the debris around and repositioning it to fill in the erosion,” Barger explained.

He added that the focus right now is on their water supply and electrical equipment to make sure they operate properly. The good news is that the ski resort will open on time later this fall.

“Typically we start the season in late November, early December and all indicators are showing we will reach these start times,” Barger stated.

