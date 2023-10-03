Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Lee Canyon Ski Resort to open on schedule after Hurricane Hilary damage

Lee Canyon Summer Mountain operations closed early due to recent flooding
Lee Canyon Summer Mountain operations closed early due to recent flooding(Lee Canyon)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:46 PM PDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Lee Canyon Ski Resort will open on schedule this fall despite the damage Hurricane Hilary did to the area in late August.

The hurricane damaged Kyle Canyon and Lee Canyon Roads to the point that they are still being repaired and access to the mountain is limited. At the ski resort, pictures after the hurricane hit looked worse than it really was, according to Paul Barger, Marketing Manager for Lee Canyon.

“We really didn’t see any damage to our facilities,” he said. “The damage was to our slopes.”

That has been fixed with some 240 dump truck loads of dirt being moved back and compressed onto the ski area.

“Fortunately we have a lot of equipment that could help handle moving the debris around and repositioning it to fill in the erosion,” Barger explained.

He added that the focus right now is on their water supply and electrical equipment to make sure they operate properly. The good news is that the ski resort will open on time later this fall.

“Typically we start the season in late November, early December and all indicators are showing we will reach these start times,” Barger stated.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330
Flight to Hawaii returns to Las Vegas after it was struck by lightning
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD increases raises in latest contract offer to teacher’s union
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly afternoon shooting

Latest News

Esela Avila-Moya, 17
Police searching for North Las Vegas 17-year-old missing for a week and a half
Las Vegas Street Vendors
Clark County votes to prohibit sidewalk vending near Strip resorts, high-capacity venues
Exterior of Washoe County Registrars Office
Nevada sees slight uptick in registered voters
Kenny Miller
Las Vegas police locate previously missing 69-year-old man