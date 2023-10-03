Surprise Squad
Las Vegas Raiders are donating $1M to UNLV athletics

UNLV players celebrate after defeating Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game Saturday,...
UNLV players celebrate after defeating Vanderbilt in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By The Associated Press and MARK ANDERSON
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 6:28 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders are donating $1 million to UNLV’s athletics program, the team announced Monday.

Raiders and UNLV officials will give more details at a news conference Tuesday. UNLV also will unveil signage for the Al Davis Team Room within the football program’s Fertitta Football Complex.

Raiders owner Mark Davis, team president Sandra Douglass Morgan, UNLV president Keith Whitfield, athletic director Erick Harper and football coach Barry Odom will be on hand.

The Rebels’ football team shares Allegiant Stadium with the Raiders.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

