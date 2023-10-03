Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police looking for missing 69-year-old man

Kenny Miller
Kenny Miller(LVMPD)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:36 AM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are looking for a 69-year-old man reported missing.

Kenny Miller was last seen Oct. 2 near Twain Avenue and Boulder Highway. Miller was last seen wearing a blue hat, checkered gray shirt and gray shorts.

LVMPD said Miller may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance. Anyone with information regarding Miller are asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

