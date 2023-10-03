Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police to celebrate National Night Out on Tuesday

A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 8:22 PM PDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is inviting the community to enjoy a night out with its officers on Tuesday.

According to a media release, police officers across the Las Vegas Valley will be hosting family-friendly festivals “to enhance the relationship between neighbors and law enforcement.” The following locations will host National Night Out events featuring food, vendors, games, music and community resources:

Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Dr. Hosted by: Northwest Area Command Summerlin Area Command Spring Valley Area Command.

Hollywood Community Center, 1650 S Hollywood Blvd. Hosted by: Southeast Area Command.

Doolittle Community Center, 1950 J Street. Hosted by: Bolden Area Command.

Bob Price Recreation Center, 2050 Bonnie Lane. Hosted by: Northeast Area Command.

Town Square Las Vegas, 6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd. Hosted by: South Central Area Command Enterprise Area Command Convention Center Area Command.

Clark County Gov. Ctr. Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. Hosted by: Downtown Area Command.

All events are free and open to the public from 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live.

Though it is often celebrated in August, local police host the event in October to enjoy cooler temperatures.

