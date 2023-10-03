Here’s where and when you can see Oscar Mayer Wienermobile this week in Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Fans of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile will be able to snap some photos with the iconic vehicle when it stops in Las Vegas this week for three events.

According to Oscar Mayer, the Wienermobile will stop at three Las Vegas Valley Smith’s stores for events on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

The first event will be held in Henderson at the Smith’s at 4600 Sunset Road from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 5.

From there, the 27-foot-long hot dog on wheels will take part in an event on Friday, Oct. 6, from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., at the Smith’s at 8180 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Lastly, the vehicle will stop at the Smith’s at 4001 S. Decatur Boulevard from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 7.

Some might recall when the Wienermobile had to make a pit stop after thieves targeted the vehicle while in Las Vegas earlier this year. The vehicle’s catalytic converter was stolen while the Wienermobile was parked outside a Las Vegas motel, according to Joseph Rodriguez with Penske Trucks.

