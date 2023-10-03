Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship film now available to stream

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Produced by NHL Original Productions, a film about the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship is now available to stream.

According to a news release, the two-hour program is now available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN says the program relives “the team’s memorable 2022-23 season and 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs run features in-depth regular-season and postseason highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with key players and coaches.”

The network also noted that in addition to ESPN+, the film will air on Friday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m. on ESPN2 and on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Golden Knight beat the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the series in Las Vegas to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

The Knights will open the regular season in Las Vegas against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Before the start of the game, the Golden Knights will raise their Stanley Cup championship banner inside T-Mobile Arena.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.