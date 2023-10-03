Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship film now available to stream

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup during a rally after a parade along the Las...
Vegas Golden Knights celebrate with the Stanley Cup during a rally after a parade along the Las Vegas Strip for the NHL hockey champions Saturday, June 17, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 8:29 AM PDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Produced by NHL Original Productions, a film about the Golden Knights’ Stanley Cup Championship is now available to stream.

According to a news release, the two-hour program is now available to stream exclusively on ESPN+.

ESPN says the program relives “the team’s memorable 2022-23 season and 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs run features in-depth regular-season and postseason highlights, exclusive behind-the-scenes footage, and interviews with key players and coaches.”

The network also noted that in addition to ESPN+, the film will air on Friday, Oct. 6, at 10 p.m. on ESPN2 and on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN.

The Golden Knight beat the Florida Panthers in Game 5 of the series in Las Vegas to win the franchise’s first Stanley Cup.

The Knights will open the regular season in Las Vegas against the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Before the start of the game, the Golden Knights will raise their Stanley Cup championship banner inside T-Mobile Arena.

Golden Knights announce 2023-24 regular season schedule

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330
Flight to Hawaii returns to Las Vegas after it was struck by lightning
One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD increases raises in latest contract offer to teacher’s union
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police say ‘innocent bystander’ dies after hit by stray bullet north of Strip

Latest News

Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated...
Lessons from last season could shape how NHL’s top contenders vie for Stanley Cup in 2024
Golden Knights hosting ‘9th Island Knight’ at Friday night game
Golden Knights hosting ‘9th Island Knight’ at Friday night game
Vegas Golden Knights right wing Mark Stone hoists the Stanley Cup after the Knights defeated...
Golden Knights back to work after Stanley Cup win and short offseason
Toshiba Plaza outside T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas
Indictment alleges man threatened mass shooting at Golden Knights Stanley Cup game in Las Vegas