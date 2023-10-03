Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 10/03/23

Cooler Start, Warmer Finish
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:28 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Lots of sunshine is on the way for Tuesday with high temperatures in the low 80s during the afternoon.

The breeze picks up again on Wednesday with gusts in the 20-30 mph range around the Las Vegas Valley. Stronger wind is forecast for Lake Mead down to Laughlin where gusts will be in the 30-40 mph range. Skies stay sunny on Wednesday with a forecast high of 83° in Las Vegas.

Temperatures continue to climb through the rest of the week with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. We’ll see plenty of sunshine with temperatures closer to 90° Friday and Saturday. A few clouds will be pushing through Sunday and Monday with highs holding around the 90° mark.

