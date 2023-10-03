Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Food for thought: NASA shares photos of ravioli-shaped moon

NASA shared images of Saturn's moon, Pan, which looks to some like a ravioli or empanada.
NASA shared images of Saturn's moon, Pan, which looks to some like a ravioli or empanada.(NASA)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 12:10 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA is providing people with some food for thought after it released new images of Pan, a moon that orbits Saturn.

The agency posted the photos on its Instagram page and asked people if the moon’s unique shape resembled some common foods like ravioli or an empanada.

The Cassini spacecraft captured photos of Saturn’s innermost moon six years ago.

We are now getting our first glimpse of the oddly-shaped celestial body.

Scientists said Pan has a prominent ridge along its equator which gives the moon its distinctive shape.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One lucky player hit a slot jackpot at Caesars Palace for over $1 million on Sept. 30
Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330
Flight to Hawaii returns to Las Vegas after it was struck by lightning
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Signatures submitted in move to break up Clark County School District
CCSD increases raises in latest contract offer to teacher’s union
A North Las Vegas police vehicle is seen in this undated file photo.
North Las Vegas police investigating deadly afternoon shooting

Latest News

FILE - A vial containing 2mg of fentanyl, which will kill a human if ingested into the body, is...
US announces sweeping action against Chinese fentanyl supply chain producers
Vice President Kamala Harris, right, swears in Laphonza Butler, D-Calif., left, to the Senate...
Laphonza Butler sworn in to replace late California Sen. Feinstein, third Black female senator in US history
FILE - Tennessee Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, speaks from the House floor during a special...
‘Tennessee Three’ Democrat sues over expulsion and House rules that temporarily silenced him
President Joe Biden delivers remarks on democracy and honoring the legacy of the late Sen. John...
Biden tries to reassure allies of continued US support for Ukraine after Congress drops aid request
According to local media, the bus fell a few meters before crashing close to Mestre’s railway...
A bus crash in a Venice suburb kills at least 21 people