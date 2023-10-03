Continuing F1 work brings lane closures, reductions this week

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Continuing road work and construction in advance of the Las Vegas F1 race will bring more lane closures and reductions to the city this week.

In an area that F1 is now calling the “Las Vegas Strip Circuit,” work this week will include the following:

Koval Lane Track Paving

WHAT: There will be alternating lane closures on Koval Lane and full closure at the intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road for track paving.

WHERE AND WHEN:

Koval Lane will experience alternating lane closures between East Rochelle Avenue and Westchester Drive from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily beginning Monday, October 2 through Wednesday, October 4.

Koval Lane will be closed to southbound traffic between East Rochelle Avenue and Westchester Drive on Thursday, October 5 from 1 a.m. to 5 p.m. Northbound traffic will be reduced to one lane.

Full closure at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane between 6:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5, with additional road closures on Koval Lane between East Rochelle Avenue and Westchester Drive.

Spring Mountain Rd. and Las Vegas Blvd. track pacing

WHAT: There will be rolling lane closures at the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard for track paving.

WHERE AND WHEN:

Lane reductions from midnight until 5:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4 at the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Las Vegas Boulevard. Northbound and southbound traffic on Las Vegas Boulevard will be reduced to one lane on the east side of the road. Lane reductions at the intersection of Spring Mountain Road and Sands Avenue for east bound traffic on Spring Mountain Road and westbound traffic on Sands Avenue.

F1 road work, Oct. 1-7 (FOX5)

Bellagio grandstand construction-related lane closures

WHAT : Due to the construction project by MGM Resorts International for the Bellagio Fountain Club and Grandstands, there will be a two-lane closure on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Flamingo Road and Bellagio Drive. The sidewalk in front of Bellagio will be closed.

WHEN : The lane and sidewalk closures in front of Bellagio will be 24/7 through the event. Details on post-event closures will be communicated at a future date.

Track lighting installation along Las Vegas Blvd., Sands Ave.

WHAT : There will be overnight rolling lane closures on Las Vegas Boulevard southbound, and Sands Avenue eastbound for the installation of track lighting.

WHERE AND WHEN :

Sands Avenue eastbound between Koval Lane and Las Vegas Boulevard will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from 9:00 p.m. until 6:00 a.m. daily beginning Sunday, October 1 through Friday, October 6.

Las Vegas Boulevard southbound between Bellagio and Harmon Avenue will experience rolling lane closures and lane reductions, from midnight until 9:00 a.m. on Friday, October 6.

Temporary bridge installation at the intersection of Harmon Ave. and Audrie St.

WHERE AND WHEN : The intersection of East Harmon Avenue and Audrie Street will be closed from 9 p.m. until 8 a.m. daily through Friday, October 6 at 8 a.m. for the installation of the temporary vehicular bridge.

For the latest details and updates on construction and traffic plans, please visit www.f1lasvegasgp.com/local-traffic.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.