Clark County votes to prohibit sidewalk vending in certain public areas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - During a Tuesday meeting, the Clark County Commission voted to ban sidewalk vendors from certain public areas.

The move came during a public hearing that began at 10 a.m. Item #39, the last on the day’s public agenda, addressed the topic, calling for a code amendment to be titled “Prohibition of Sidewalk Vending.” It specifically outlaws “the sale of food, beverages, and merchandise in certain areas of public sidewalks and pedestrian paths.”

SB92, passed by the State Legislature earlier this year, revises existing provisions related to sidewalk vendors. Clark County needed to create an ordinance by October 15 to essentially bar street vendors from operating along the Resorts Corridor, according to the Nevada Latino Legislative Caucus.

Commissioner James Gibson noted that a new ordinance expected to go into effect in January 2024 will “give very, very specific direction and outline the way that the business needs to be conducted in real detail.” He also referred to the town hall meetings held to gather public input on the topic “in an effort to make sure that people provide us with their feedback.”

The Tuesday motion to amend Title 18 of the Clark County Code passed unanimously.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.