Zippy’s shares what to know if planning to visit opening day of first-ever Las Vegas location

Zippy's in Las Vegas
Zippy's in Las Vegas(Key Lime Photography | Zippy's via Key Lime Photography)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:48 AM PDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - With the debut of Hawaiian favorite Zippy’s first Las Vegas location just over a week away, the restaurant has shared tips and important information for those who are planning to visit the eatery on opening day.

According to Zippy’s the new Las Vegas store, located at 7095 Badura Avenue, will open its doors on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 10:10 a.m.

The eatery says it will allow people to start lining up for the restaurant at 6 a.m. on Oct. 10. “No one will be allowed on the property to park or stand in line before then,” Zippy’s said.

With a traditional Hawaiian blessing and the untying of the maile lei to welcome guests, Zippy’s says the grand opening ceremonies will begin at 9:50 a.m.

“We anticipate a crowd, so please bring your aloha with you,” Zippy’s said.

Zippy's in Las Vegas
Zippy's in Las Vegas(Key Lime Photography | Zippy's via Key Lime Photography)

Not only is the new location the first Zippy’s in Las Vegas, but it will also mark the company’s first eatery outside of Hawaii.

The restaurant also advises that traffic around Zippy’s on Badura Avenue “will be slightly modified for at least the first week of opening.” The company also stated that since its parking lot isn’t big enough to accommodate all of the anticipated traffic, Zippy’s says it has “special permission” for guests to park south of its location, telling guests to follow the signs you see as you get close to our location.

For those planning on getting in line before doors open at 10:10 a.m, Zippy’s suggests fans “bring a small folding chair, an umbrella, sunscreen, water, and a small snack.”

As part of the festivities, Zippy’s says the first 500 fans will receive a free fan. However, the restaurant notes that only one fan will be given per person, while supplies last.

To read more, visit: https://www.zippys.com/lasvegas/.

