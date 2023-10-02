Surprise Squad
Woman's fatal fall at Waikiki Hotel launches police investigation

Hotels in Waikiki.
Hotels in Waikiki.(Hawaii News Now/file)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM PDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a woman at a Waikiki hotel early Sunday morning.

Officials say the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. at the Alohilani resort in Waikiki.

Officials say a witness reported seeing the woman, 24, fall backward off a concrete ledge on the 10th floor of the hotel’s stairwell.

Sources say the woman was with her significant other when she died.

This is an ongoing investigation.

This story may be updated.

