Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Woman who escaped Lahaina fire on foot dies after 7 weeks in Oahu burn unit

Laurie Allen, of Lahaina
Laurie Allen, of Lahaina(GoFundMe)
By HNN Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:14 AM PDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A woman who escaped the Lahaina wildfire by running through a flaming field has died after spending more than seven weeks in an Oahu burn unit.

Laurie Allen died Friday at the Straub Medical Center in Honolulu, according to a GoFundMe page set up for her and her husband, Perry Allen.

She had been in the burn unit since the night of the fire.

Her family described the days since, as “53 days in hell.”

“Laurie slipped away peacefully. Her heart was tired, and she was ready,” her sister-in-law, Penny Allen Hood, wrote on the website. “Perry wanted me to share this photo of Laurie because it shows her healthy, strong body and that smile he loves so much.”

Laurie had run through a burning field to flee the inferno on Aug. 8. She suffered third degree burns to 73% of her body.

Her husband told the New York Times, “There are no words to express how deeply I will miss her.”

Laurie’s husband, two brothers, a sister and other relatives were at her side when she passed.

Laurie was among at least 98 people killed by the catastrophic Lahaina fire, which is the deadliest fire in the U.S. in more than a century.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Davis
Who is Duane Davis? A closer look at the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder
1 October survivor visits medical staff who saved her life
1 October survivor visits medical staff who helped save her life 6 years ago
Gov. Lombardo still has the gas tax in tact in Nevada
Why not suspend the state gas tax? Governor Lombardo, Democrats break down legislative gridlock
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police say ‘innocent bystander’ dies after hit by stray bullet north of Strip
Nevada state legislature image
From fentanyl to prison reform: Over 100 new Nevada laws go into effect Oct. 1

Latest News

Generica photo of school hallway lockers
UNLV launches first-of-its-kind teacher apprenticeship program in Nevada
Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.
Suspect charged with murder of Las Vegas reporter seeks trial delay
Madison Square Garden Executive Chairman James Dolan looks at a Sphere robot, Thursday, Sept....
James Dolan’s sketch of Sphere becomes reality as venue opens with U2 show in Las Vegas
Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market
Over 500 student farmers participating in nation’s largest student-run farmers market in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police say ‘innocent bystander’ dies after hit by stray bullet north of Strip