WNBA approves Tom Brady’s partial ownership of Las Vegas Aces

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The WNBA has officially approved Tom Brady as a part owner of the Las Vegas Aces.

In March, the team announced that Brady was going to become a partial owner of the team, following his retirement from the NFL.

Brady previously said he wanted to be part of the organization after seeing the team play.

“I am very excited to be part of the Las Vegas Aces organization,” said Brady at the time. “My love for women’s sports began at a young age when I would tag along to all my older sisters’ games—They were by far the best athletes in our house! We celebrated their accomplishments together as a family, and they remain a great inspiration to me.

The Aces are looking to become the first WNBA team to repeat as champions in more than two decades when the WNBA Finals start this weekend. They will face the New York Liberty at Michelob ULTRA Arena and all three of Vegas’ potential home games have sold out.

