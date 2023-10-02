Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

UNLV launches first-of-its-kind teacher apprenticeship program in Nevada

school hallway lockers
school hallway lockers(WAVE 3 News)
By Arianna Schmidt
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:07 PM PDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - There’s always a need for teachers, especially in Nevada, and there ARE plenty of people who want to get licensed to do so, but a day job or financial restrictions might get in their way.

A program at UNLV’s College of Ed aims to change that with their Nevada Forward Initiative.

It is Nevada’s first teacher apprenticeship program, the first of its kind in the western United States, and one of eight programs in the entire country.

The Nevada Forward Initiative provides career readiness and workforce training for future education professionals.

Including an accelerated master’s level program and training for paraprofessionals who want to make the transition to teaching.

“Without this program, we would continue to have a teacher shortage, a persistent teacher shortage in the state of Nevada,” said Nicole Atwell, Managing Director of Nevada Forward. “Also, less entry points for individuals who are wanting to pursue and become licensed educators.”

Atwell says apprenticeships within the initiative are all eligible for financial funding thanks to grants from the state.

The program is currently open to applicants, for coursework to begin in the spring.

If you or someone you know is interested, click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Davis
Who is Duane Davis? A closer look at the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder
1 October survivor visits medical staff who saved her life
1 October survivor visits medical staff who helped save her life 6 years ago
Gov. Lombardo still has the gas tax in tact in Nevada
Why not suspend the state gas tax? Governor Lombardo, Democrats break down legislative gridlock
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police say ‘innocent bystander’ dies after hit by stray bullet north of Strip
Nevada state legislature image
From fentanyl to prison reform: Over 100 new Nevada laws go into effect Oct. 1

Latest News

Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.
Suspect charged with murder of Las Vegas reporter seeks trial delay
Madison Square Garden Executive Chairman James Dolan looks at a Sphere robot, Thursday, Sept....
James Dolan’s sketch of Sphere becomes reality as venue opens with U2 show in Las Vegas
Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market
Over 500 student farmers participating in nation’s largest student-run farmers market in Las Vegas
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police say ‘innocent bystander’ dies after hit by stray bullet north of Strip