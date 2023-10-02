Surprise Squad
This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, Las Vegas doctor says early detection of the disease is key

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month(FOX5)
By Nkiruka Azuka
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:34 PM PDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Millions of people have been diagnosed with breast cancer around the world.

This Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a local doctor says it’s a disease that is becoming more prevalent. Dr. Ferra Lin-Duffy, a breast surgical oncologist at Southern Hills Hospital in Las Vegas said not only is the disease more common, but patients are getting younger.

African American women are most at risk because they may not have access to the care needed. Dr. Lin-Duffy said early detection is key to fighting the disease.

“I’ve seen patients that have had a lump for a while and they feel it’s just a lump,” Lin-Duffy said. “They think it’ll go away, or they’re scared of finding out exactly what it is. And they come to see me when it’s already too late.”

People are encouraged to start getting annual mammograms starting at age 40, and earlier if they have a family history.

She also said to conduct self-exams so that you’ll know if something is wrong.

