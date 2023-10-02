Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Suspect charged with murder of Las Vegas reporter seeks trial delay

Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.
Robert Telles is seen on Oct. 5, 2023.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 12:31 PM PDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Clark County politician charged with the killing of a Las Vegas reporter last year is seeking to delay his murder trial.

Robert Telles was indicted by a grand jury in October 2022 and charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, who was found stabbed to death outside his Summerlin home on September 3, 2022. Telles was arrested by Las Vegas police four days later.

One year later: Former Clark County official to stand trial for reporter’s murder

On September 28, Telles filed a motion in District Court seeking a continuance in his trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on Nov. 6. Telles is representing himself in court and has entered a not guilty plea. A hearing regarding his motion is set for October 18.

LVMPD said it appeared that German was involved in an altercation with another person before he was killed and they called it an “isolated incident.”

“We believe the altercation took place outside of the home,” Capt. Dori Koren, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, said at a news conference. German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after over two decades working at the Las Vegas Sun. He was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

A court order removed Telles from his position as a Clark County public administrator approximately one year ago. The Nevada Supreme Court suspended him from practicing law last year following an allegation that he mishandled client funds.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Davis
Who is Duane Davis? A closer look at the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder
1 October survivor visits medical staff who saved her life
1 October survivor visits medical staff who helped save her life 6 years ago
Gov. Lombardo still has the gas tax in tact in Nevada
Why not suspend the state gas tax? Governor Lombardo, Democrats break down legislative gridlock
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police say ‘innocent bystander’ dies after hit by stray bullet north of Strip
Nevada state legislature image
From fentanyl to prison reform: Over 100 new Nevada laws go into effect Oct. 1

Latest News

Diapers generic
Families can receive free diapers at October giveaways across Southern Nevada
school hallway lockers
UNLV launches first-of-its-kind teacher apprenticeship program in Nevada
Madison Square Garden Executive Chairman James Dolan looks at a Sphere robot, Thursday, Sept....
James Dolan’s sketch of Sphere becomes reality as venue opens with U2 show in Las Vegas
Las Vegas students to participate in nation’s largest student-run farmers market
Over 500 student farmers participating in nation’s largest student-run farmers market in Las Vegas