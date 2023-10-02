Suspect charged with murder of Las Vegas reporter seeks trial delay

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A former Clark County politician charged with the killing of a Las Vegas reporter last year is seeking to delay his murder trial.

Robert Telles was indicted by a grand jury in October 2022 and charged with the murder of Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German, 69, who was found stabbed to death outside his Summerlin home on September 3, 2022. Telles was arrested by Las Vegas police four days later.

On September 28, Telles filed a motion in District Court seeking a continuance in his trial, which is currently scheduled to begin on Nov. 6. Telles is representing himself in court and has entered a not guilty plea. A hearing regarding his motion is set for October 18.

LVMPD said it appeared that German was involved in an altercation with another person before he was killed and they called it an “isolated incident.”

“We believe the altercation took place outside of the home,” Capt. Dori Koren, a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spokesman, said at a news conference. German joined the Review-Journal in 2010 after over two decades working at the Las Vegas Sun. He was a columnist and reporter who covered courts, politics, labor, government and organized crime.

A court order removed Telles from his position as a Clark County public administrator approximately one year ago. The Nevada Supreme Court suspended him from practicing law last year following an allegation that he mishandled client funds.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.