Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Sunrise ceremony honors 1 October victims 6 years later

1 October sunrise ceremony
1 October sunrise ceremony(kvvu)
By Shawna Khalafi
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 9:30 PM PDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A remembrance ceremony was held in Las Vegas as the sun rose on Sunday - 6 years since the 1 October shooting.

“We’re here to let the families know and to let the world know that they haven’t been forgotten, that they are as important to us now as they were that day,” said 1 October survivor Heather Gooze.

“That night forever changed us all. It was like living a nightmare, and it left many with scars both emotional and physical,” said a speaker during the ceremony.

“What happened on this day changed the lives of many people, including ours,” said the parents of 1 October victim during the ceremony. “We became members of a club that we didn’t volunteer for, we became a statistic in American history. Although we are here at the 6th year anniversary, I can tell you that the pain is just as strong today as it was back then. We know that we will never get over this, however, we will get through it together.”

Artwork, songs and poems were shared at the ceremony to honor each life lost.

“In this piece, the main focus was to just capture all the victims. I wanted everyone to have something to look at and think, ‘Wow. This is a part of me. This is someone I lost,” said artist Dexter Drake about his artwork on display at the ceremony.

“It’s called ‘The Day the Angels Came.’ I wrote it the day after the event happened,” said artist Sandra Swan, describing her poem on display at the event. “It was cathartic for me, and I hope everyone who reads it also feels touched as well.”

As another year passes since that tragic night, Las Vegas vows to stay strong and never forget.

“I think my bracelet says it all, that I will live for those who died because it never should’ve happened, and it did happen, and it’s important that we never forget,” said Gooze.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Davis
Who is Duane Davis? A closer look at the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder
Kevin Ford, a Burger King employee for more than 27 years, has been gifted more than $430,000...
Inspirational Burger King employee, father gifted more than $430K after 27 years of work
Gov. Lombardo still has the gas tax in tact in Nevada
Why not suspend the state gas tax? Governor Lombardo, Democrats break down legislative gridlock
A vehicle with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas woman accused of poisoning roommate and her 2-year-old child
Puppy left in sealed plastic box rescued in North Las Vegas
Puppy rescued after he was found in sealed plastic box in North Las Vegas

Latest News

1 October survivor visits medical staff who saved her life
1 October survivor visits medical staff who helped save her life 6 years ago
Gov. Lombardo still has the gas tax in tact in Nevada
Why not suspend the state gas tax? Governor Lombardo, Democrats break down legislative gridlock
An arrest has been made in Tupac Shakur’s killing. Here’s what we know about the case and the...
An arrest has been made in Tupac Shakur’s killing. Here’s what we know about the case and the rapper
Why not suspend the state gas tax? Governor Lombardo, Democrats break down legislative gridlock
Why not suspend the state gas tax? Governor Lombardo, Democrats break down legislative gridlock