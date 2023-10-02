Sunrise ceremony honors 1 October victims 6 years later

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A remembrance ceremony was held in Las Vegas as the sun rose on Sunday - 6 years since the 1 October shooting.

“We’re here to let the families know and to let the world know that they haven’t been forgotten, that they are as important to us now as they were that day,” said 1 October survivor Heather Gooze.

“That night forever changed us all. It was like living a nightmare, and it left many with scars both emotional and physical,” said a speaker during the ceremony.

“What happened on this day changed the lives of many people, including ours,” said the parents of 1 October victim during the ceremony. “We became members of a club that we didn’t volunteer for, we became a statistic in American history. Although we are here at the 6th year anniversary, I can tell you that the pain is just as strong today as it was back then. We know that we will never get over this, however, we will get through it together.”

Artwork, songs and poems were shared at the ceremony to honor each life lost.

“In this piece, the main focus was to just capture all the victims. I wanted everyone to have something to look at and think, ‘Wow. This is a part of me. This is someone I lost,” said artist Dexter Drake about his artwork on display at the ceremony.

“It’s called ‘The Day the Angels Came.’ I wrote it the day after the event happened,” said artist Sandra Swan, describing her poem on display at the event. “It was cathartic for me, and I hope everyone who reads it also feels touched as well.”

As another year passes since that tragic night, Las Vegas vows to stay strong and never forget.

“I think my bracelet says it all, that I will live for those who died because it never should’ve happened, and it did happen, and it’s important that we never forget,” said Gooze.

