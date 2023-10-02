Las Vegas Strip player hits weekend slot jackpot for over $1 million

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A lucky slots player hit a jackpot on the Las Vegas Strip for over a million dollars last weekend.

According to a media release, the big hit happened at Caesars Palace on Saturday. The winner cashed in on a jackpot of $1,185,600 on a Dragon Link slot machine.

That same day, another player won $264,697 thanks to a Mega Progressive Jackpot with a royal flush across the street at the LINQ hotel.

