Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Red Rock Canyon again requiring timed entry reservations for Scenic Drive

Red Rock Canyon. Bureau of Land Management photo.
Red Rock Canyon. Bureau of Land Management photo.(KOLO)
By Caitlin Lilly
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:23 AM PDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - As of Oct. 1, Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area is once again requiring timed reservations in order to visit the Scenic Drive.

According to Red Rock, timed reservations will be required for vehicles entering the Scenic Drive between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. through May 31, 2024.

Officials say timed reservations are available online, along with daily entry passes, and visitors with an annual or lifetime pass can enter their pass type (Annual, Senior, etc.) during the “Order Details” section of the checkout process.

Red Rock also notes that reservations are still required on “fee free days” for entrance between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Timed entry reservations can be made online (https://www.recreation.gov/timed-entry/10075177) or by calling (877) 444-6777.

For more information, visit: https://www.redrockcanyonlv.org/timed-entry-reservation-info/

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Davis
Who is Duane Davis? A closer look at the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder
Gov. Lombardo still has the gas tax in tact in Nevada
Why not suspend the state gas tax? Governor Lombardo, Democrats break down legislative gridlock
1 October survivor visits medical staff who saved her life
1 October survivor visits medical staff who helped save her life 6 years ago
Nevada state legislature image
From fentanyl to prison reform: Over 100 new Nevada laws go into effect Oct. 1
A general view of the Treasure Island hotel and casino Thursday, May 3, 2018, in Las Vegas. (AP...
Bartender accused of stealing over $8K from Las Vegas Strip resort

Latest News

A rendering of the possible A's stadium
Las Vegas stadium proponents counter attempt to repeal public funding for potential MLB ballpark
Las Vegas police generic/file photo
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Sunday night in east Las Vegas Valley
Sunrise ceremony honors 1 October victims 6 years later
Sunrise ceremony honors 1 October victims 6 years later
Biggie Smalls (left) and Tupac Shakur (right)
Arrest in Tupac Shakur killing stemmed from Biggie Smalls death investigation