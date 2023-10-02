Over a dozen homes, businesses vandalized in Texas community

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX/Gray News) - A normally quiet Texas neighborhood was vandalized over the weekend.

Homeowners spent their Sunday removing graffiti from their homes and cars in Bryan’s Austin’s Colony community.

Vandals targeted homes in the Austin’s Colony community in Bryan, Texas, over the weekend. (KBTX) (KBTX)

Bryan police said they were called to the neighborhood on 15 occasions following reports of graffiti on homes, fences and sidewalks.

Austin’s Colony resident Christopher Gibson said he first discovered the graffiti Saturday. He and his family faced another visit from the vandals Sunday morning.

“We went out last night, came home, everything was good,” Gibson said Sunday. “It was about midnight and then got woke up about two-three o’clock in the morning by Bryan PD again, telling us that the person had come back and added a mark to my Jeep and then extended more on the house.”

Other neighbors who were targeted said they’ve never experienced anything like this before.

“It’s really frustrating,” resident Celeste Bouie said. “I just came from Lowe’s trying to look for some type of product that could help remove it.”

A nearby shopping center was also tagged.

“It’s been frustrating actually to know that, you know, we’re at home in our beds, sleeping comfortably and there’s someone roaming in the neighborhood just vandalizing people’s property for no reason,” resident Irma Pineda said. “We have a lot of hardworking people around here, and you know we value our property, and then for people to just come out and do something like that is sad.”

At the Gibson residence, where both husband and wife are educators, they expressed their frustration but also their willingness to help the vandals redirect their energy into a more positive outlet.

“Let’s get you some help,” Gibson said. “Let’s get you someone to talk to and let’s find you another way to utilize that energy, to paint and to spread graphics or whatever, but let’s not vandalize and let’s not make other people feel the suffering and have to deal with the aftereffect.”

The Bryan Police Department is investigating the incident and searching for anyone responsible for the vandalism.

Bryan police said they have no suspects and are asking residents to check their security cameras for anything suspicious.

Copyright 2023 KBTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.