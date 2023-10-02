Las Vegas police say ‘innocent bystander’ dies after hit by stray bullet north of Strip

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says an “innocent bystander” was killed on Saturday night when they were hit by a stray bullet.

According to a news release, LVMPD Dispatch received a report of a shooting in the 1500 block of S. Las Vegas Boulevard at about 11:36 p.m. Saturday.

LVMPD says responding officers located a male near a sidewalk who was suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. He was transported to UMC Trauma where he was later pronounced deceased.

According to police, the investigation indicates that the victim was walking on the sidewalk when an altercation occurred at a nearby business. According to police, as the victim was walking by the business, an individual began shooting at another male and the stray bullet struck the unrelated victim.

Police said Marvin Williams was arrested in connection with the incident. Williams was charged with open murder and discharge a firearm into an occupied structure. According to police, the 27-year-old was booked in absentia into the Clark County Detention Center.

The identity of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s office.

Police say the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.

