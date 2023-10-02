Surprise Squad
Las Vegas police receive $210,000 grant for traffic safety campaign

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:21 PM PDT|Updated: seconds ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department received a grant for $210,000 from the Nevada Department of Public Safety, Office of Traffic Safety, to support law enforcement’s participation in the Joining Forces traffic safety campaigns during the coming year.

According to a media release, Joining Forces is a “high visibility, multi-jurisdiction statewide effort to increase safety on Nevada’s roads by increasing enforcement and awareness of traffic laws.” The goal of the campaign is to reduce crashes and save lives by focusing on impaired driving, distracted driving, seat belt use, speed and pedestrian safety.

Nevada law enforcement agencies join forces for pedestrian safety

LVMPD said that the grant will allow the department to team up with other area jurisdictions for a number of Joining Forces events from October 1 through September 30, 2024.

