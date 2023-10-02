Former Las Vegas minor leaguers headed to MLB playoffs
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 3:35 PM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Major League Baseball regular season has concluded, and several players who played in Las Vegas en route to the big leagues will be involved in postseason action.
Former Las Vegas Aviators (and 51s) advancing to the playoffs include the following:
- Jesse Chavez, Atlanta Braves
- Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta Braves
- Shaun Murphy, Atlanta Braves
- Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers
- Jesus Lazardo, Miami Marlins
- A.J. Puk, Miami Marlins
- Jorge Mateo, Baltimore Orioles
- Rafael Montero, Houston Astros
- Amed Rosario, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Paul Sewald, Arizona Diamondbacks
- Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies
- Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers (manager)
The Aviators noted that 90 Las Vegas alumni appeared in the major leagues this season.
