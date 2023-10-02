Former Las Vegas minor leaguers headed to MLB playoffs

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The 2023 Major League Baseball regular season has concluded, and several players who played in Las Vegas en route to the big leagues will be involved in postseason action.

Former Las Vegas Aviators (and 51s) advancing to the playoffs include the following:

Jesse Chavez, Atlanta Braves

Travis d’Arnaud, Atlanta Braves

Shaun Murphy, Atlanta Braves

Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

Jesus Lazardo, Miami Marlins

A.J. Puk, Miami Marlins

Jorge Mateo, Baltimore Orioles

Rafael Montero, Houston Astros

Amed Rosario, Los Angeles Dodgers

Paul Sewald, Arizona Diamondbacks

Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Bruce Bochy, Texas Rangers (manager)

The Aviators noted that 90 Las Vegas alumni appeared in the major leagues this season.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.