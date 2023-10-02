Surprise Squad
Forecast Outlook - 10/02/23

Cooler Temperatures Hang On Monday & Tuesday
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Matt Gontarek
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 7:38 AM PDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
After an active weekend of weather with gusty wind, thunderstorms and snow showers in the local mountains, we will begin to dry out and heat up through the rest of the week. Cold mornings and mild afternoons will continue through Wednesday!

Sky conditions will remain mostly clear this morning in Las Vegas, but clouds are racing in from the northwest. A slight chance of a shower and a few snow flakes are possible up at Mount Charleston this afternoon.

We’ll see temperatures gradually warm into the upper 80s and lower 90s this weekend with a chance for showers in Southern Nevada.

