Flight to Hawaii returns to Las Vegas after it was struck by lightning

Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330
Hawaiian Airlines Airbus A330(PRNewswire)
By Elaine Emerson
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:37 PM PDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - A flight from Las Vegas to Honolulu, HI had to return to Harry Reid International Airport after the plane was struck by lightning.

Hawaiian Airlines confirmed that the flight took off at 6:25 p.m. Sunday from Harry Reid in route to Daniel K. Inouye International Airport. The airline said that the flight was struck by lightning and landed back in Las Vegas at 8:42 p.m. According to Flight Aware, the plane never made it over the Nevada border before turning around.

The plane was carrying 11 crewmembers and 278 passengers at the time, the airline said.

A spokesperson said that Hawaiian Airlines provided hotel accommodations and meals for guests while the aircraft was inspected and that they appreciated their patience while setting up a new departure time.

A viewer told FOX5 that their family has yet to find another flight out of Las Vegas and that it’s been rescheduled multiple times.

