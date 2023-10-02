Families can receive free diapers at October giveaways across Southern Nevada
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Baby’s Bounty announced that it will offer families free diapers at diaper banks across Southern Nevada in October.
According to the non-profit, families can receive a week’s supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank.
With sign-ups opening one week prior to each bank, Baby’s Bounty notes that registration is required for the giveaways in Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. To register, visit: https://www.babysbounty.org/.
The diaper banks will be held at the following locations and times:
Henderson – Wednesday, October 4th
- 9am-Noon
- Morrell Park – 500 Harris St., Henderson, Nevada
- Drive-thru bank
- Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website
Las Vegas – Tuesday, October 10th
- 10am-1pm
- Mexican Consulate – 823 S 6th St., Las Vegas, Nevada
- Drive-thru bank
North Las Vegas – Wednesday, October 11th
- 9am-Noon
- 2420 N Martin Luther King Blvd, North Las Vegas, Nevada
- Drive-thru bank
- Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website
Pahrump – Friday, October 13th
- 10am-Noon
- Salvation Army – 240 Dahlia St., Pahrump, Nevada
- Mobile Bank
Las Vegas – Wednesday, October 18th
- 9am-Noon
- 3400 W. Desert Inn Rd, Ste 8, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website
Northern Nevada/Reno – Wednesday, October 25th
- 9am-Noon
- 1410 Greg Street #409, Sparks, Nevada
- Drive-through bank
Mesquite – Friday, October 27th
- 10am-Noon
- Salvation Army Mesquite – 742 W Pioneer Blvd. Mesquite, Nevada
- Mobile Bank
Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.