Families can receive free diapers at October giveaways across Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Baby’s Bounty announced that it will offer families free diapers at diaper banks across Southern Nevada in October.

According to the non-profit, families can receive a week’s supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each diaper bank.

With sign-ups opening one week prior to each bank, Baby’s Bounty notes that registration is required for the giveaways in Henderson, Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. To register, visit: https://www.babysbounty.org/.

The diaper banks will be held at the following locations and times:

Henderson – Wednesday, October 4th

9am-Noon

Morrell Park – 500 Harris St., Henderson, Nevada

Drive-thru bank

Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website

Las Vegas – Tuesday, October 10th

10am-1pm

Mexican Consulate – 823 S 6th St., Las Vegas, Nevada

Drive-thru bank

North Las Vegas – Wednesday, October 11th

9am-Noon

2420 N Martin Luther King Blvd, North Las Vegas, Nevada

Drive-thru bank

Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website

Pahrump – Friday, October 13th

10am-Noon

Salvation Army – 240 Dahlia St., Pahrump, Nevada

Mobile Bank

Las Vegas – Wednesday, October 18th

9am-Noon

3400 W. Desert Inn Rd, Ste 8, Las Vegas, Nevada

Registration is required on the Baby’s Bounty website

Northern Nevada/Reno – Wednesday, October 25th

9am-Noon

1410 Greg Street #409, Sparks, Nevada

Drive-through bank

Mesquite – Friday, October 27th

10am-Noon

Salvation Army Mesquite – 742 W Pioneer Blvd. Mesquite, Nevada

Mobile Bank

