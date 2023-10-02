Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Emergency repairs on road between Las Vegas and Pahrump begin

Flood damage on SR-160 in southern Nevada
Flood damage on SR-160 in southern Nevada(Courtesy: Stacey Jensen)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 2:06 PM PDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the beginning of an emergency project on State Route 160 (SR-160) starting today.

According to an NDOT media release, the work will repair multiple locations that were damaged during flooding over Labor Day weekend and during Tropical Storm Hilary. The project area is located on SR-160, approximately between Tecopa Rd. and Cathedral Canyon Rd. between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

The scope of work includes the following:

  • Repairing one median crossing.
  • Cleaning out multiple drainage culverts.
  • Performing several miles of shoulder repair in both directions of travel.

To ensure the safety of all motorists and workers during construction, traffic control operations will be in place. These measures will include one lane closure, allowing for one lane of traffic in each direction within the work zone, with a reduced speed limit of 55 MPH.

Work is scheduled on Mondays through Thursdays from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Fridays from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The project is set to be completed by late November, with the goal of “minimizing disruptions to the traveling public while addressing critical infrastructure needs,” according to NDOT.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Davis
Who is Duane Davis? A closer look at the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder
1 October survivor visits medical staff who saved her life
1 October survivor visits medical staff who helped save her life 6 years ago
Gov. Lombardo still has the gas tax in tact in Nevada
Why not suspend the state gas tax? Governor Lombardo, Democrats break down legislative gridlock
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police say ‘innocent bystander’ dies after hit by stray bullet north of Strip
Nevada state legislature image
From fentanyl to prison reform: Over 100 new Nevada laws go into effect Oct. 1

Latest News

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police receive $210,000 grant for traffic safety campaign
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Culinary Union strike vote on Sept. 26
Culinary Union announces negotiation schedule with MGM, Caesars, Wynn
Diapers generic
Families can receive free diapers at October giveaways across Southern Nevada