Emergency repairs on road between Las Vegas and Pahrump begin

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announced the beginning of an emergency project on State Route 160 (SR-160) starting today.

According to an NDOT media release, the work will repair multiple locations that were damaged during flooding over Labor Day weekend and during Tropical Storm Hilary. The project area is located on SR-160, approximately between Tecopa Rd. and Cathedral Canyon Rd. between Las Vegas and Pahrump.

The scope of work includes the following:

Repairing one median crossing.

Cleaning out multiple drainage culverts.

Performing several miles of shoulder repair in both directions of travel.

To ensure the safety of all motorists and workers during construction, traffic control operations will be in place. These measures will include one lane closure, allowing for one lane of traffic in each direction within the work zone, with a reduced speed limit of 55 MPH.

Work is scheduled on Mondays through Thursdays from 6:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and on Fridays from 6:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. The project is set to be completed by late November, with the goal of “minimizing disruptions to the traveling public while addressing critical infrastructure needs,” according to NDOT.

Motorists should use caution while traveling through work zones, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions. Construction schedules are subject to change due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit www.nvroads.com.

