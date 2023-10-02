Culinary Union announces negotiation schedule with MGM, Caesars, Wynn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary and Bartenders Union announced its schedule for negotiations with the three largest Las Vegas resort companies this week, following a recent vote that authorizes members to initiate a strike at any time.

According to a union media release, the schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 - MGM Resorts International: Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay (including Delano), MGM Grand, New York-New York, and Park MGM (including NoMad).

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 - Caesars Entertainment Corporation: Caesars Forum, Caesars Palace (including Nobu), Flamingo, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, Paris, Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell, and The Linq.

Friday, October 6, 2023 - Wynn Resorts, including Encore.

The release noted that all sessions will start at noon and Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge, President of the Culinary Union Diana Valles and “thousands of Culinary Union and Bartenders Union negotiating committee members” are expected to attend. 95% of the members of the Culinary and Bartenders Unions voted to authorize a Citywide Strike on September 26.

The Culinary Union represents 60,000 hospitality workers in Nevada. 53,000 are based in Las Vegas and are in active negotiations with casino/hotel employers for a new 5-year contract. As of September 15, 2023, 40,000 workers employed at 20 casino resorts among the three largest gaming employers in the state (MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn/Encore Resorts) are working under an expired contract and are at risk of a major labor dispute.

During 2023 negotiations, the Culinary and Bartenders Unions have proposed new five-year contract language to provide greater security measures for workers, including wage increases, reduced workloads and on-the-job safety protections for all classifications.

