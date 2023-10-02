Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Culinary Union announces negotiation schedule with MGM, Caesars, Wynn

Culinary Union strike vote on Sept. 26
Culinary Union strike vote on Sept. 26(FOX5)
By C.C. McCandless
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Culinary and Bartenders Union announced its schedule for negotiations with the three largest Las Vegas resort companies this week, following a recent vote that authorizes members to initiate a strike at any time.

According to a union media release, the schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 - MGM Resorts International: Aria, Bellagio, Excalibur, Luxor, Mandalay Bay (including Delano), MGM Grand, New York-New York, and Park MGM (including NoMad).

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 - Caesars Entertainment Corporation: Caesars Forum, Caesars Palace (including Nobu), Flamingo, Harrah’s, Horseshoe, Paris, Planet Hollywood, The Cromwell, and The Linq.

Friday, October 6, 2023 - Wynn Resorts, including Encore.

The release noted that all sessions will start at noon and Culinary Union Secretary-Treasurer Ted Pappageorge, President of the Culinary Union Diana Valles and “thousands of Culinary Union and Bartenders Union negotiating committee members” are expected to attend. 95% of the members of the Culinary and Bartenders Unions voted to authorize a Citywide Strike on September 26.

The Culinary Union represents 60,000 hospitality workers in Nevada. 53,000 are based in Las Vegas and are in active negotiations with casino/hotel employers for a new 5-year contract. As of September 15, 2023, 40,000 workers employed at 20 casino resorts among the three largest gaming employers in the state (MGM Resorts, Caesars Entertainment, and Wynn/Encore Resorts) are working under an expired contract and are at risk of a major labor dispute.

During 2023 negotiations, the Culinary and Bartenders Unions have proposed new five-year contract language to provide greater security measures for workers, including wage increases, reduced workloads and on-the-job safety protections for all classifications.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Davis
Who is Duane Davis? A closer look at the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder
1 October survivor visits medical staff who saved her life
1 October survivor visits medical staff who helped save her life 6 years ago
Gov. Lombardo still has the gas tax in tact in Nevada
Why not suspend the state gas tax? Governor Lombardo, Democrats break down legislative gridlock
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police say ‘innocent bystander’ dies after hit by stray bullet north of Strip
Nevada state legislature image
From fentanyl to prison reform: Over 100 new Nevada laws go into effect Oct. 1

Latest News

A vehicle from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is seen in this FOX5 file photo.
Las Vegas police receive $210,000 grant for traffic safety campaign
Flood damage on SR-160 in southern Nevada
Emergency repairs on road between Las Vegas and Pahrump begin
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles, Reno
Nevada DMV to allow written driving tests to be taken online
Diapers generic
Families can receive free diapers at October giveaways across Southern Nevada