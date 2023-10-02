Surprise Squad
Take 5 to Care
Super Build Playground
A+ Educators
Find My Forever
Super Build Home
Contests

Cigna is paying over $172 million to settle claims over Medicare Advantage reimbursement

FILE - This Nov. 26, 2018 file photo shows the Cigna Corp. logo at the corporate office of the...
FILE - This Nov. 26, 2018 file photo shows the Cigna Corp. logo at the corporate office of the health insurer in Philadelphia.(AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 11:56 AM PDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – Health insurance provider The Cigna Group will pay more than $172 million over claims it gave the federal government inaccurate Medicare Advantage diagnoses codes in order to inflate reimbursement.

The case centered around allegations that Cigna violated the False Claims Act by submitting and not withdrawing “inaccurate and untruthful” codes, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

The department said in a statement Saturday that Cigna falsely certified in writing that its data was truthful.

Cigna said that the settlement with the government resolved a long-running legal case and “avoided the uncertainty and further expense” of a drawn-out legal battle.

Medicare Advantage plans are privately run versions of the federal government’s Medicare program mainly for people 65 and older.

Cigna also said it will enter a corporate-integrity agreement for five years with the Department of Health and Human Services inspector general office. That deal is designed to promote compliance with federal health program requirements.

Shares of Bloomfield, Connecticut-based Cigna climbed 86 cents to $286.93 in Monday afternoon trading. Broader indexes were mixed.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duane Davis
Who is Duane Davis? A closer look at the suspect in Tupac Shakur’s murder
1 October survivor visits medical staff who saved her life
1 October survivor visits medical staff who helped save her life 6 years ago
Gov. Lombardo still has the gas tax in tact in Nevada
Why not suspend the state gas tax? Governor Lombardo, Democrats break down legislative gridlock
Las Vegas police crime scene tape generic (FOX5)
Las Vegas police say ‘innocent bystander’ dies after hit by stray bullet north of Strip
Nevada state legislature image
From fentanyl to prison reform: Over 100 new Nevada laws go into effect Oct. 1

Latest News

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov....
$1.04 billion Powerball jackpot tempts players to brave long odds
Generica photo of school hallway lockers
UNLV launches first-of-its-kind teacher apprenticeship program in Nevada
FILE - Delicate Arch is seen at Arches National Park on April 25, 2021, near Moab, Utah. A...
North Dakota state senator, his wife and 2 kids killed in Utah plane crash
Jamarcus Glover, seen in this booking photo, is facing multiple drug-related charges.
Former boyfriend of Breonna Taylor arrested on drug trafficking charges
Former President Donald Trump, center, arrives at New York Supreme Court, Monday, Oct. 2, 2023,...
Trump sounds off outside NY fraud trial that accuses him of lying about wealth