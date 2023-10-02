CCSD increases raises in latest contract offer to teacher’s union

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Clark County School District released a statement on Monday, including some details contained in its latest contract offer to teachers.

On Friday, the Clark County School District (CCSD) submitted its latest offer to the Clark County Education Association (CCEA). This offer included a first-year salary increase of 9% across the board, and our year two offer was increased to 3.3%. If the estimated SB 231 funds are applied, the second-year increase would be 8.4%, bringing the total CCSD offer to a 17.4% salary increase over the biennium.

The district said that it released the information “In an effort to keep our southern Nevada community informed about the status of negotiations with CCEA.”

At the start of negotiations, CCEA’s demands were for a first-year salary increase of 10% and a second-year salary increase of 8% for a total of 18%. Their most recent demand was for an 11.875% first-year salary increase and an 8% second-year salary increase, for a total increase of 19.875%, the statement noted.

CCEA has a march and rally planned for Saturday, Oct. 7 in downtown Las Vegas.

