Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run crash Sunday night in east Las Vegas Valley

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department says a bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run crash late Sunday night in the east valley.

According to Las Vegas police, the incident occurred at about 10:42 p.m. on East Gowan Road, east of North Timberlake Drive.

Evidence at the scene and witness statements indicated that a bicyclist was riding eastbound on Gowan Road, east of Timberlake Drive, on the south side of the street. A Chrysler 300 was traveling eastbound on Gowan Road, east of Timberlake Drive, in the only eastbound travel lane (T1).

Las Vegas police said the crash occurred when the driver of the Chrysler failed to maintain their travel lane and struck the rear of the bicyclist, projecting the bicyclist, a 62-year-old woman, forward and onto the roadway.

According to police, the driver of the Chrysler immediately fled the scene.

The bicyclist was transported to UMC Trauma, where she was pronounced deceased, according to authorities.

LVMPD says the Chrysler 300 was located during the investigation. However, the driver is still outstanding as of Monday morning.

The bicyclist’s death marks the 115th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2023.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s Collision Investigation Section @ (702) 828-8484. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers @ (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofNV.com. Tips directly leading to a felony arrest or an indictment processed through Crime Stoppers may result in a cash reward.

