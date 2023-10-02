Surprise Squad
The Beach Boys playing outdoor show in Henderson

Mike Love of the Beach Boys performs at the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Gala at the...
Mike Love of the Beach Boys performs at the George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards Gala at the Intrepid Sea, Air & Space Museum on Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By FOX5 Staff
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 10:53 AM PDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Surf rock icons, The Beach Boys, will play a show in Henderson later this month.

According to a news release, The Beach Boys, who have become synonymous with the California lifestyle, will perform at the Sunset Amphitheater at Sunset Station in Henderson on Saturday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

Known for hits such as “Surfin’” and “Fun, Fun, Fun,” tickets for The Beach Boys are $37.50, $47.50, $67.50, and $87.50 plus applicable fees, according to the release.

Station Casinos notes that the event is an all-ages show. However, those under 21 must be accompanied by an adult 21 years or older.

Tickets can be purchased at any Station Casinos Reward Center, by logging onto www.StationCasinosLive.com or through Ticketmaster at www.ticketmaster.com.

