Forecast Outlook-9/30/23

Sunny But Cool Conditions Sunday.
FOX5 Weather
FOX5 Weather(FOX5)
By Les Krifaton
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 9:05 PM PDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) -The somewhat anticipated drizzle and showers for the Las Vegas Valley for Saturday has been a bust.

There have been some showers but its been east of us around Cottonwood Cove and the Lake Mead Recreational Area.

Overnight the skies will start to clear and you should get the opportunity to enjoy plenty of sunshine and light winds for Sunday.

Daytime highs will remain well below seasonal Sunday at 74 degrees. We should be at 89 for this time of the year.

Monday we will see the remnants of this low push away.

The cooler temperatures continue to start the week.

By Tuesday we return to the 80′s and we’ll see mid to upper 80′s for the second half of the week.

Copyright 2023 KVVU. All rights reserved.

